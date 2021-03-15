Another 5 deaths, 453 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is continuing to claim a greater number of lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is increasing sharply as in the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed five more lives and 453 new patients have been reported from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday revealed that in the last week, the virus claimed as many as 38 lives from the region while some 2,700 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last seven days showing the third wave of the outbreak has started hitting the population in the region severely.

Of 453 new patients registered from the region, as many as 108 have been reported from Rawalpindi district which is the highest number of cases recorded from the district in a day after December 10, 2020.

To date, a total of 61518 patients have been reported from the region while as many as 1,195 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness. On Sunday, the number of active cases from the region has jumped to 3,864 which is three times as compared to the number in January this year.

In the last 24 hours, as many as two patients died of the disease in the federal capital from where another 345 cases have been reported taking the tally to 47,710 of which 44,043 patients have recovered while 524 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has jumped to 3,143 on Sunday that was 2,158 one week back, on March 7.

On the other hand, another three patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 671. As many as 108 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 13,808 of which 12,516 have been discharged after treatment.

On Sunday, the number of active cases belonging to Rawalpindi was 621 of which 46 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 575 confirmed patients of the disease were in the home isolation.