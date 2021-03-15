´Voice of Formula One´ Murray Walker dies, aged 97

LONDON: Murray Walker, the British broadcaster regarded as the ´Voice of Formula One´, has died aged 97.

Walker, who served in the Second World War, became a Formula One icon during more than 30 years as a commentator for the BBC and ITV.

Known for his passionate vocal style while commentating, he reported on his first Grand Prix for BBC radio at Silverstone in 1949.

Walker became a full-time F1 commentator in 1978 and only hung up his microphone when he retired in 2001 after a 52-year broadcasting career.

"So sad to hear of Murray´s passing. I remember growing up hearing your voice over the races," said seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"You made the sport so much more exciting and captivating. The iconic voice of our sport and a great man, thank you for all you did, you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace."