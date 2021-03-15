BN Polo outpace DS Polo/ASC in National Open Polo

LAHORE: BN Polo outpaced DS Polo/ASC 12-4 in the enthralling and action-packed match of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship 2021 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Eulogio Celestino displayed high-quality polo from the winning side and emerged as top score with a contribution of five goals while Tito Ruiz Guinazu fired four goals. Raja Mikail Sami struck the remaining three goals. For DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed a hat-trick and Maxwell Charlton converted one.

BN Polo were off to a flying start as they converted three goals -- two by Tito Ruiz and one by Celestino -- against one by DS Polo/ASC through Hissam to have a lead of 3-1.

The second chukker was fully dominated by BN Polo, who hammered a hat-trick of goals -- one each by Tito, Celestino and Mikail -- to enhance their lead to 6-1.

DS Polo/ASC made a good comeback in the third chukker by thrashing two back-to-back goals -- both by Hissam Hyder -- to reduce the margin to 6-3 but BN Polo started playing aggressive polo and added another hat-trick -- one each by Celestino, Mikail and Tito -- to stretch their lead to 9-3.

The fourth chukker saw both the teams scoring one goal each which made it 10-4. Mikail struck one for BN and Charlton for DS Polo.

The fifth and last chukker saw dominance of BN Polo, who banged in a brace -- both by Celestino -- to win the encounter by 12-4.