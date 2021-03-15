Miandad asks PCB not to charge fee from cricket clubs

ISLAMABAD: Batting legend Javed Miandad Sunday asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to charge any fee from the cricket clubs and urged the board’s high-ups to extend all possible financial support to the clubs till the time city or provincial associations gain a position where they could start supporting these grassroots nurseries.

In an exclusive talk with ‘The News’, Miandad said he was surprised to learn that the clubs were being asked to submit different types of fees to get themselves registered with the PCB.

“These clubs are traditional nurseries of cricket and were rendered idle for the last two years. How could they generate finances to meet the PCB conditions for registration? Instead, the PCB must start supporting all those clubs which are active and have participated in the last recognised Club Championship (Fazal Mehmood Trophy).

“The PCB must appoint a team of professional accountants in each of the associations and start helping clubs financially to get them back on track. It is the responsibility of the city or provincial associations to generate club activities. Till the time these associations start generating funds, the PCB should look after the financial requirements of the clubs. The members of every club need cricket gear and extra expenses to play club matches.”

Miandad added that club cricket had always been the most important part of development in any game.

“Barring a few clubs, all others have no financial resources to support and pay such fee. They need PCB’s support and if the board is reluctant, departments should be involved in this matter. Cricket associations have just been formed so these require little time to get financially sound. Each cricket association deserves a share from all international matches as well as from Pakistan Super League (PSL) earning. The PCB must share the burden of clubs’ activities instead of charging any fee. Instead of investing in school and college level cricket, club activities should be supported. After the fifties and sixties, club cricket produced the finest of players that went on to help Pakistan win World Cup and Champions Trophy.”

The former Test batsman advocated the importance of departmental cricket in Pakistan. “Be it hockey, football, or cricket, departments helped Pakistan sports’ cause and produced world-beaters. There is a need to associate departments with cricket. What our youth requires is job security. That is only possible if we involve the departments in sports activities.”

Miandad was unhappy with the PCB’s taking big decisions on domestic cricket without consulting cricket greats.

“The PCB should have convened a meeting of all the former renowned cricketers before embarking on a plan to change the domestic cricket structure. We all are stakeholders and if PCB wants a permanent system for domestic cricket, they must listen to all stakeholders before reaching a final conclusion. It would only create confusion and ultimately will destabilize the system.”