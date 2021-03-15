I was travelling to Larkana by bus. On our way, the bus hit a dog who was crossing the road. The driver did not slow down and ran over the injured dog. Unfortunately, what happened that day is quite common. In Thar, people have started calling roads ‘snakes’ as these roads have become a deathbed for people’s livestock. Road users hardly pay attention to animals and don’t slow down to save the life of an animal. In addition to this, the local authorities are also heartless when it comes to animals. They poison thousands of stray dogs. A few people who use donkeys and horses for work are also guilty of animal cruelty. They exploit them and leave them to die when they reach their old age. Also, many people don’t think twice before hunting endangered birds and animals for their entertainment. The authorities should take proper steps to protect animals. There should be a complete ban on hunting activities. The authorities should take steps to save the lives of stray animals as well by installing fences on roads so that animals are not killed by reckless drivers. Pet culture and compassion for animals should be promoted and negative stereotypes against dogs, donkeys and other animals must be condemned. Our collective steps can help turn Pakistan into a society that loves its animals.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi