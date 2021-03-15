Safety at work

This refers to the news report ‘Six colliers killed in Balochistan mine explosion’ (March 13). These colliers trapped 1,000 feet underground when methane gas exploded. These people were working at a coalfield in Marwar. The accident highlights gross negligence on the part of the relevant authorities. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of miners. In one year, 192 miners lost their lives in 72 different incidents.

The chief minister of Balochistan should personally intervene and punish those who did not ensure safety practices. The Balochistan government is also requested to compensate the families of the victims.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt