close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 15, 2021

Safety at work

Newspost

 
March 15, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘Six colliers killed in Balochistan mine explosion’ (March 13). These colliers trapped 1,000 feet underground when methane gas exploded. These people were working at a coalfield in Marwar. The accident highlights gross negligence on the part of the relevant authorities. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of miners. In one year, 192 miners lost their lives in 72 different incidents.

The chief minister of Balochistan should personally intervene and punish those who did not ensure safety practices. The Balochistan government is also requested to compensate the families of the victims.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

More From Newspost