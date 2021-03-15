According to some media reports, the number of glacial lakes in the country has increased from 30 to 150 in the last three years. These reports suggest that there are some 3,044 spots in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where glacial lakes may emerge in the next few decades due to climate change and may cause a glacial lake outburst flood that may result in the release of millions of cubic metres of water and debris, leading to the loss of lives, property and livelihoods in remote and impoverished mountain communities. It is important to mention that the northern mountain ranges – the Hindu Kush, Karakorum and Himalayas – are melting fast due to rising temperatures, posing threats to 7.1 million people in the region.

There is a need to take immediate measures on a war-footing to avoid any untoward situation. It is pertinent to mention that the present government has taken effective measures to tackle the issue of climate change but deforestation and other anti-environment practices that remain unheeded in the past are now showing their adverse effects. For now, it is hoped that the Billion Tree Tsunami project will help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. The afforestation project will help decrease the average temperature, which is the only way to avoid the formation of glacial lakes in the mountainous regions.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar