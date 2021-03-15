Rising prices

The price of flour has increased from Rs80 per kg to Rs100 per kg. A kilogramme of potato now costs Rs70 (previously 50). On the other hand, sugar is being sold at over Rs80 per kg. The prices of almost all commodities have increased, leaving citizens to deal with the curse of inflation. How can the poor meet their expenses? Prime Minister Imran Khan always says that his government is working to put an end to inflation. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any productive steps taken by the government to tackle the problem of rising inflation.

The authorities concerned should take prompt and concrete steps to control inflation.

Zaratun MB

Karachi