Women and violence

The headline, ‘One in three women are subjected to violence – WHO’ may sound shocking but to most women it really isn’t. Women all over the world go through their lives with the full knowledge and constant fear of violence – every single day of their lives. The WHO report that has given this figure also says that the number of women affected by violence has pretty much remained unchanged since the last global study in 2013.

Alarmingly, the study has also found that the violence starts at a young age. We have seen signs of that in the innumerable cases seen around the world of teenage rapes in college or here in our parts of the world the gruesome sexual violence even against children as young as just a few years old. Most of the violence experienced by women is by an intimate partner, further discrediting the age-old South Asian recipe of keeping women confined to ‘the home’ so that they are ‘safe’. And all of this has been further worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic, with its lockdowns and financial crises and other disruptions. The WHO’s report must be heeded by governments around the world so as to at least attempt to ensure that the vulnerability of women to violence is reduced.

When we look around us here in Pakistan, this task seems near-impossible. In a country where protesting against violence against women is policed and seen as going ‘too far’, this is an uphill task – and one that involves not just the very brave women who protest at the risk of their lives and their reputations but also the men of the country and the state itself. In matters of sexual and domestic violence, we need to start with police investigations. In so many cases, the police do not give the same weight to the testimony of women as it does to (mostly) influential men. The judicial system too seems to make it more difficult for women to get justice in such cases. It should not take extraordinary efforts on the part of women just to see violent men behind bars. Since the overwhelming number of sexual assault cases are perpetrated by a family member or spouse, women are often coerced into ‘forgiving’ the perpetrator, made to feel like it is their fault or otherwise forced into silence. Many legal reforms are needed, starting with making DNA testing routine to hiring enough women officers and ensuring gender sensitivity training is routine for police. But even this will not solve the problem in itself until we, as a society, acknowledge the problem of sexual assault and violence against women and stop adding to the suffering by shaming victims. Until then, the only sounds we will hear are the silent screams of women facing systemic violence.