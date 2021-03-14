PPP concerned over stifling of woman voice by patriarchal mindset

ISLAMABAD: The PPP expressed deep concern over the social media campaign by some elements against the organizers of the Aurat March last week and warned against employing religion based laws to stifle the voice of the women groaning under a patriarchal mindset.

“The organizers have not only denied false allegations leveled against them but also exposed how the footage of the images of their protest demonstrations had been doctored to back lies and slander against them,” said Secretary General of the PPP Parliamentarians former senator Farhatullah Babar on Saturday.

He said the falsification of the footage of the images including the conflation of the flag of an organizer body with that of another country have already been exposed in media talk shows. “The extent to which the detractors of the Aurat March are going against women and putting even their lives at risk is both shocking and alarming,” he said.

“The PPP calls upon the government and law enforcing agencies to give protection to the participants of the Aurat March against harm to which they have been exposed by malicious false propaganda against them. The rationale behind Aurat March and its open criticism on the eve of a globally observed international day of women on March 8 every year must be understood and appreciated. It is deplorable that instead of trying to understand, some elements have unleashed a campaign to demonize participants and expose them to violence through false and vile propaganda”.

Farhatullah Babar said the Aurat March should have been seen as an occasion for the patriarchal mindset to recognize the distortions in the society that perpetuate inequality and deny women their rights.

“It was an occasion to unlearn the numerous biases against women. It was also an occasion for the society to think whether a woman was a separate legal entity or a piece of property,” he said.