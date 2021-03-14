Youth kills sister for ’honour’

KASUR: A youth stabbed to death his young sister for ‘honour’ in Bharwal Kalan, Sarai Mughal on Saturday.

Iqbal suspected the character of his sister and asked her to mend her ways, but she ignored his warnings. On the day of incident, he stabbed her to death.

MAN ABDUCTED: A man was kidnapped near Attari Karam Singh, Chunian on Saturday.

Yasir was heading towards his home when accused Aqeel and his accomplices abducted him.City Chunian police registered a case.

WOMAN RAPED: A woman was raped in Aryan village of Kanganpur on Saturday.An accused called (B) to his house on the pretext of giving her Zakat fund where he raped her.Kanganpur police registered a case.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different localities of Kasur on Saturday.