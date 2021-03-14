Medical camp

JHANG: The District Health Department Saturday organised a one-day free Hepatitis-B screening camp on the premises of Tehsil Council.

District Health Officer Dr Adrese Laghri visited the camp. Camp in charge Dr Imran Haider was also present on the occasion. Several people visited the camp and got checked themselves for Hepatitis-B. Talking to reporters, Laghri said such camps would be conducted for the welfare of the people.