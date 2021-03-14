close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

Tree-plantation drive inaugurated

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

OKARA: Parliamentary Secretary on Environment MNA Rukhsana Naveed Saturday visited the DC office and planted saplings at the DC office lawn and Rescue-1122 office.

On the occasion, the MNA was told about toxic water that was destroying green belts and the district administration was not willing to act in this regard.

PTI leader Rao Muhammad Wajdan told the MNA about the toxic water. He was accompanied by the party leaders Chaudhry Tariq Irshad, Shazia Ahmad, Major (rted) Ahmad, Malik Ghulam Nabi Khokhar, Rao Safdar Ali Khan and Ali Haidar.

COPS TRANSFERRED: TheDPO Faisal Shahzad transferred several police officers on Saturday.

The DPO transferred SI Athar Rashid to PS Haveli as an SHO, SI Maqsood Ahmad Gujjar to PS Ravi, SI Muhammad Azam to PS Basirpur, SI Farrukh Shahzad to PS Gogera, inspector Muneer Hussain Bhatti as PSO to the DPO. The DPO posted Inspector Sawar Ahmad Ali as DIB and transferred Inspector Ashfaq Ahmad Khan to police lines.

Latest News

More From Pakistan