Tree-plantation drive inaugurated

OKARA: Parliamentary Secretary on Environment MNA Rukhsana Naveed Saturday visited the DC office and planted saplings at the DC office lawn and Rescue-1122 office.

On the occasion, the MNA was told about toxic water that was destroying green belts and the district administration was not willing to act in this regard.

PTI leader Rao Muhammad Wajdan told the MNA about the toxic water. He was accompanied by the party leaders Chaudhry Tariq Irshad, Shazia Ahmad, Major (rted) Ahmad, Malik Ghulam Nabi Khokhar, Rao Safdar Ali Khan and Ali Haidar.

COPS TRANSFERRED: TheDPO Faisal Shahzad transferred several police officers on Saturday.

The DPO transferred SI Athar Rashid to PS Haveli as an SHO, SI Maqsood Ahmad Gujjar to PS Ravi, SI Muhammad Azam to PS Basirpur, SI Farrukh Shahzad to PS Gogera, inspector Muneer Hussain Bhatti as PSO to the DPO. The DPO posted Inspector Sawar Ahmad Ali as DIB and transferred Inspector Ashfaq Ahmad Khan to police lines.