Govt providing every possible relief to citizens: minister

FAISALABAD: The newly established land record centre was inaugurated at Mamu Kanjan, Tehsil Tandlianwala, here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali jointly inaugurated the Land Record Centre and reviewed the facilities available at the centre.

The Punjab minister congratulated the residents of Mamu Kanjan and said that with the establishment of the centre, the documents/details of acquisition and transfer of land would be available to the people in a short time at a fixed price. He said that separate counters for women and senior citizens had been set up at the centre while free call center facility for complaints, installation of CCTV cameras for monitoring, information on the website and other measures were also being taken at the centre.

He said that the Punjab government was trying to provide relief in every field to the citizens and setting up of the Land Record Centre at Mamu Kanjan was a part of that effort.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that establishment of the centre was a demand of public which had been completed. He said that the quality of services of the Land Record Centres across the district was being closely monitored. He said that the process of issuance and verification of computerised data at the Land Record Centres was underway and he was visiting these centres regularly and transparency was being ensured in all cases.

PUNJAB CULTURE DAY: The divisional and district administration officers on Saturday wore traditional Shalwar Kameez and waist coat in connection with the Punjab Culture Day here.

They also wore traditional turban on their heads and carried out official matters in their offices. They also held official meetings in the offices and also listened to the problems of the public who had visited the offices for their official works.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said that the centuries-old Punjabi culture was being highlighted on the direction of the Punjab CM. He said that the culture of Punjab includes the colours of all the nations of the beloved homeland.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were the hallmarks of the Punjab’s culture. He said that the purpose of organising the Punjab Culture Day was to further spread beautiful colours of Punjabi culture.

777 SENIOR CITIZEN VACCINATED AGAINST CORONA: As many as 777 senior citizens have been vaccinated against corona during the last three days at five vaccination centres in the district.District Health Officer Dr Ataul Moenum informed that 575 senior citizens at Sports Complex Samanabad Centre, 99 at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundri New Building Centre, 74 at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 24 at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and five at Rural Health Centre New Building Khurrianwala Centre had been vaccinated so far. He asked the elderly men and women to message their CNIC number at 1166 and visit the relevant centre.