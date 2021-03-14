University proposal: Shaniera, Gill oppose students’ expulsion

ISLAMABAD: The video of a female student proposing to her university fellow in the University of Lahore campus took Twitter by storm and led to their expulsion.

The viral footage shows the woman with her right knee bent, a bouquet of roses in her hand, proposing to an elated man, who hugs her afterward.

Social activist and wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill have raised their voice against the university's decision to expel the students.

"We just celebrated International Women’s Day, and here we are with a top university expelling a young woman for having the confidence and empowerment to ask a man to marry her amongst the security of her peers," said Shaniera Akram.

"What kind of example are we setting here?" she asked, adding: "Our celebrities & sports stars propose, show affection or date in public but it’s not okay for our youth to do so?"

Meanwhile, the premier's special assistant said they were "young children ... who are unaware of the many worries of life".

"They should indeed have avoided hugging, in view of our culture and values," the special assistant said.

"But expelling them from the university is not the solution. Give them a small punishment. Getting an education is a fundamental right," he added.

The varsity issued a letter on Friday in which it said the disciplinary committee has decided to expel the students.

"A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector," reads the notification.

It said that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules", adding that they were summoned before the committee but "failed to appear".