Wheat scam: Suspects return Rs86.75m

SUKKUR: The Larkana Anti-Corruption has achieved a major success after detection of over millions of rupee worth theft of wheat sacks leading to voluntary return of Rs 86.75 million by the suspects.

According to Larkana Anti-Corruption authorities, the Sindh Food Department's, Supervisor Larkana, Manthar Ali Nonari and co accused from five other food centres, had allegedly stolen over 34,000 sacks of wheat worth about Rs 86.75 million. The Larkana Anti-Corruption team led by Deputy Director Raja Tariq Chandio detected the theft prompting the accused officials and the Larkana Food Supervisor to return Rs 86.75 million along with a fine of Rs 14.778 million to avoid trial and arrest.

Raja Tariq Chandio said that an FIR against the suspects has already been registered and a legal action will be taken against them as well. Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharijo praised the performance of Larkana Anti-Corruption and its Deputy Director.