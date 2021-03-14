‘Rules silent over holding ministry and PAC headship’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Baitul Maal Yawar Bokhari has said there is no 'conflict of interest' and any legal bar on him for holding two Punjab offices simultaneously.

Bokhari, who is also chairman of Public Accounts Committee-2, talking to The News said a 'specific' lobby is busy with propaganda against him these days. He stated there is no legal bar on anyone to hold a ministry and headship of the PAC as rules are silent over this issue. Bokhari, who hails from Attock, got elected as member of Punjab Assembly on PTI ticket in the 2018 general elections. He was first made head of the PAC-2 and made headlines while ordering the recovery from officials drawing heavy perks and salaries in the Saaf Pani project initiated in the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif.