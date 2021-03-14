Transporters protest harassment by cops on roads

PESHAWAR: All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Union Federation staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press club on Saturday, urging the authorities concerned to stop injustices against them.The federation’s provincial president Mohammad Jamil along with other office-bearers announced to observe a

strike from March 16 and draw a future line of action against the actions being taken by the police against the transporters on the roads.

The speakers said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highways, motorways and traffic police were harassing transporters on various pretexts. They said excise department officials were also demanding illegal gratifications from them.They said they would observe wheel-jam strike if such actions against them continue.