Yemen accuses Houthis of opening new fronts

ISLAMABAD: The Yemen government has accused that Houthi militias have opened new fronts and escalated their military aggression against civilians in Ma'rib, Taiz and Hodeida, and 25 ballistic missiles were fired at the Marib governorate in one month, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries to civilians, and dozens of women and children were killed in its indiscriminate bombing of residential communities in Taiz and Hodeida.

A statement of the Yemen government issued by its embassy here on Saturday stated the holocaust that Houthis caused and led to the burning of more than 170 Ethiopian immigrants who refused to obey the orders of these militias to mobilize them and drag them to the battlefronts in Marib, and until this moment, the competent international organizations are prevented from reaching the scene of the crime. The statement said that in order to conceal this brutal aggressive behaviour, this group is trying to mislead the international community by fabricating and creating a crisis for oil derivatives in the areas under its control and claiming that there is a blockade on the entry of fuel and oil derivatives, whether through the port of Hodeida or through the land ports, allegations that are clearly refuted by the statistics issued by the relevant authorities regarding the quantities of fuel that entered these areas and were confiscated by the Houthi militia as they regard them smuggled quantities in order to prevent them from reaching the citizens and to sell them in the black market at double prices.

Yemen has reminded that Houthis by doing that aim at increasing their financial gains and profits by creating a humanitarian crisis and reviving the black market and are indifferent to the lives of Yemenis and their suffering. Yemen has said that the real humanitarian crisis that the Houthi militias are trying to turn away from the world public opinion and the international community is the crisis resulting from the attack of these militias on the city of Marib, which hosts nearly four million Yemenis, half of whom are displaced people who fled the brutality and violence of these militias and settled in the city of Marib, which provided care and safety for them, and now they are being pursued by the ballistic missiles of these militias, causing another new wave of displacement and threatening the lives of more than 15,000 displaced people, recently displaced by the Houthi militia from the displacement camps.

The Yemen government has reminded that since the new US administration took the initiative to support the peace process in Yemen and called for achieving comprehensive peace and alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people, the Yemeni government has responded to these calls and dealt with them positively, and in return, met these calls by Houthis through opening new fronts.