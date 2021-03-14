Paramedics demand action against doctors for ‘misbehave’

LAKKI MARWAT: The Paramedics Association on Saturday expressed concern over the misbehave of two senior officers with paramedics.

Addressing a press conference, the association’s district president Tariq Sardar demanded immediate removal of both the officers from the district or else they would stage a protest. Other office-bearers including Malik Obaidullah, Muzaffar Khan, Haroon Khan, Noor Kamal, Khalid Usman, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ikramullah and Khalil-ur-Rehman were also present at the event.

He condemned the abusive language used by Dr Inamullah and Dr Samiullah Khan against the paramedics and demanded that both the officers should immediately be transferred from the district.

He demanded that EPI coordinator Dr Ashfaq be re-appointed at RHC Titterkhel, as well as relocate the UPEC training at nearby places and reimburse the expenses incurred in the polio campaign in sub-division Betney as soon as possible.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb Khan to issue a notification in this regard before the start of the polio campaign.