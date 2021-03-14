close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
Two shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed two persons in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, local and official sources said. They said Haroon Khan and Allauddin Khan were on their way to home when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have lodged the cases against unidentified people.

