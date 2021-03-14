Two shot dead in Bara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Unidentified armed men killed two persons in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, local and official sources said. They said Haroon Khan and Allauddin Khan were on their way to home when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have lodged the cases against unidentified people.