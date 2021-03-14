PCS officers reject ‘unlawful’ notification

PESHAWAR: The PCS Officers Association rejected the ‘unlawful’ notification issued by the federal government whereby an attempt has been made to legitimise the posting of federal officers on purely provincial positions.

The association said it has been reiterated time and again and requests made to the Establishment Division to stop violations of the constitution. “Firstly, they issued an SRO-1046 in violation of law to justify occupation of provincial posts by the federal government.

Lateral entry into PAS has been introduced instead of vacating the provincial positions and yesterday another illegal notification has been issued whereby all the key provincial positions starting from Chief Secretary, Secretaries, DC’s and AC’s have been marked for federal PAS Officers,” said a press release.

“The Constitution of Pakistan is very much clear that federal functions and provincial functions are to be performed by the federal and provincial officers respectively,” the press release said.

The PCS Officers asked the prime minister and all chief ministers to look into the violations of law leading the country towards an administrative anarchy.