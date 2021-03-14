Rs7b approved for bridge to connect Torghar with Buner

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs7 billion funds for the construction of a bridge, which would reduce the travel time between Torghar and provincial capital Peshawar by almost half.

MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan, the chairman of the district development advisory committee Torghar, told reporters in Oghi on Saturday that the bridge would be built on River Indus in Kotkay area.

He said it would not only link many union councils of Hassanzai with the rest of the district, but would also provide an access route to many people who are dependent on boats at the moment.

The DDAC chairman said that work on the mega communication project would be launched soon.

“This bridge would link Torghar with Buner and travelling timing from Judbah, the district headquarters, to Peshawar would be almost halved,” he said.

He said that Torghar which was an underdeveloped area before getting the district status in 2011 but such mega development projects would bring it on a par with other districts in Hazara division and rest of the province.