CM hails role of jirga in maintaining peace in Karak

PESHAWAR: Terming the attack on a temple in Karak a few months ago a bid to destroy peace, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday lauded the role of the jirga for resolving the issue in an amicable manner through negotiations.

“It was an attempt to destroy peace and interfaith harmony of the area, which didn’t succeed,” the chief minister told the members of the jirga, which was formed in the wake of the attack on the temple in December 2020.

Besides local elders, ulema, and leaders of the Hindu community, MNA Ramesh Kumar, MNA Shahid Khattak, Chief

Minister’s Advisor Ziaullah Bangash, MPA Nisar Gul and others were also present, says an official statement.

The chief minister also appreciated the efforts of the local ulema and leaders of Hindu community to settle the issue in a peaceful manner and expressed the hope that ulema and leaders of the Hindu community would play their role in future as well.

The provincial government would take all the required steps to prevent such incidents in any parts of the province in the future, he added.

He stated that Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed the protection of the rights of minorities, adding that all religious places of minorities in the province would be given security.

Earlier, the members of a jirga met the chief minister and apprised him about the efforts to amicably settle the issues that surfaced after the incident.

Leaders of the Hindu community thanked the provincial government, particularly the chief minister, for taking effective action in the incident. The local elders and religious scholars also assured to play their due role to ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of minorities in the district.