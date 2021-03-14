Afghan minister warns against US hasty withdrawal

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi warned on Saturday against a hasty US retreat from the war-ravaged country, alleging that the Taliban’s ties to al-Qaida remain intact and that a swift pullout would worsen global counterterrorism efforts.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet at the heavily fortified Interior Ministry, Andarabi said that Afghan National Security Forces backed by US assistance have so far put a squeeze on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including the local Islamic State affiliate.

A hasty “uncalculated withdrawal could certainly give an opportunity for those terrorists ... to threaten the world,” he said from inside the compound, protected by concrete blast walls, barbed wire and a phalanx of security guards.

The warning comes as Washington is reviewing a deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban over a year ago that calls for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US troops by May 1.

That deal also calls for the Taliban to break ties with terrorist groups, like al-Qaida. US officials have previously said some progress has been seen but more was needed, without elaborating.

No decisions have been made on the review but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is trying to jumpstart a stalled peace process between the government and Taliban armed opposition, has warned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that all options are still on the table, and that he should step up peacemaking efforts.

Andarabi challenged Blinken’s prediction last weekend that the withdrawal of US troops would yield territorial gains to the Taliban, saying that Afghan troops could hold territory, but still needed aid and air support to maintain remote checkpoints.