PPP concerned over stifling of women voice by patriarchal mindset

ISLAMABAD: The PPP expressed deep concern over the social media campaign by some elements against the organizers of the Aurat March last week and warned against employing laws to stifle the voice of the women groaning under a patriarchal mindset.

“The organizers have not only denied false allegations leveled against them but also exposed how the footage of the images of their protest demonstrations had been doctored to back lies and slander against them,” said Secretary General of the PPP Parliamentarians former senator Farhatullah Babar on Saturday. He said the falsification of the footage of the images including the conflation of the flag of an organizer body with that of another country have already been exposed in media talk shows. “The extent to which the detractors of the Aurat March are going against women and putting even their lives at risk is both shocking and alarming,” he said.