Sun Mar 14, 2021
March 14, 2021

Shafqat, Japanese envoy discuss cooperation in technical training

Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of technical training during a meeting here.

The discussion revolved around Pakistan's highly skilled workers and technical interns sent to Japan through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

The minister said the policy of the Pakistani government was to call trainees back and give them the opportunity to serve Pakistan once the training or education programme is completed instead of leaving them to seek employment in other countries.

The Japanese ambassador commended the highly skilled workers and technical interns of Pakistan in terms of their expertise, hard work, and commitment.

The two sides expressed the desire to deepen ties in the areas of skill development and education.

