Senate polls buried PDMâ€™s negative politics: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Ministerâ€™s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman showed that PDMâ€™s negative politics has met its death and its dead body would soon be buried forever.

In a statement Saturday, she said the unnatural alliance of opposition parties was fast reaching its logical end and time has come for â€˜Sindhâ€™s prince, fake princess and Maulanaâ€™ to part ways. She alleged that both the PPP and the PML-N stabbed each other in the back and Prime Minister Imran Khan brought their cheap politics down to the ground by his transparent politics.

She said the notorious thugs were dishonoured in every place in the country and would meet the same fate in future also. She added that those who were beating drums till yesterday were now mourning their defeat.

Firdous said the PDM leaders have now retreated from Punjab also after facing defeat at the Centre. She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is a soldier of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM has complete confidence in him. She said the chief minister took serious and prompt decisions for controlling the second wave of COVID-19 in Punjab.

She said 1239 new coronavirus patients have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours and the number of active cases has reached 9106.