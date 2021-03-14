65 illegal housing societies sealed in KP, meeting told

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated actions to stop illegal construction activities in order to preserve agricultural land across the province, a meeting was told on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting, which was held to devise an effective strategy to stop illegal construction activities on agricultural land, said a handout.

“So far 65 illegal housing societies have been sealed, six demolished, 235 issued notices whereas first information reports have been lodged against 196 across the province,” the meeting was informed.

It was informed that necessary instructions had been issued to district administrations and Revenue Department to impose ban on mutation of land in unapproved/illegal housing societies whereas the departments concerned have been asked not to provide utility connections to such housing societies in the province.

The officials said that for the awareness of the general masses, details of all the legal and illegal housing societies had been uploaded on the websites of Peshawar Development Authority and tehsil municipal administrations.

They added that besides other legal actions, offices of illegal housing societies were also being sealed.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to identify the responsible officials of the departments and take action against them for their negligence with regard to the already established illegal housing societies.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on framing rules to stop construction activities on agricultural land and it was informed that initial draft of rules have been prepared, recommendations of the cabinet committee had also been incorporated into it and the same would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the cabinet for formal approval.