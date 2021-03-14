Moot in Torghar Govt asked to provide educational opportunities to youngsters

MANSEHRA: The first-ever youth conference held in Torghar have asked the government to provide youngsters with an equal educational and other opportunities so that

they could help steer the country out of current challenges.

“Torghar stands at the bottom of Human Development Index analysis carried out by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government but I am optimistic that you would pull it out of this gray area through your positive contribution,” Usman Saeed, the district youth officer, told participants of the conference.

A large number of youngsters attended the conference in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, on Saturday.

The district youth sports office and the social empowerment through Education and Knowledge, a non-governmental organisation, jointly organised the conference.

Saeed said that the conference was organised in order to bring the youth from Torghar into the mainstream.

“We would communicate your suggestions to the national and provincial assemblies,” he said.

A local youth, Mohammad Asad, told the conference that it was a great day as they were provided with an opportunity to express themselves.

“Our district is still without a degree college even for boys and you can imagine how neglected the local women are,” he said.

Another youth, Mohammad Zubair said they would play an active role for the betterment of society by holding such events.

“Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees social services but we have to strive hard to get our due rights,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Azhar Zahoor told the conference that district administration was making efforts for the development of Torghar.