People are talking about

—- the statement of the health minister wherein she said the new strain of the Covidvirus had come from abroad and was more contagious, so stricter precautions were needed to keep in under control. People say the authorities should have followed the example of a ‘down under’ country that has controlled the pandemic successfully by not allowing the influx of incoming travelers but unfortunately ‘giving in’ to pressure due to political expediency is a government habit, so everyone suffers.

—- the blame game between the government and opposition over the discovery of cameras in the ‘polling booth’ - though the ballot box was in the open - during the senate elections and how it appears that they were put there just so that either side could blame each other to create mayhem. People say it is not possible to install equipment secretly in a building unless those who are its caretakers are involved, so it should not be difficult to find out the culprits.

—- the social media spat on ‘neutrality’ between two senior members of the PDM, each from a different party and how it is interesting to note that the PPP said that only the ECP was acting in a neutral manner, so PDM was fighting to make every institution neutral and allow it to work within its jurisdiction. People say it’s strange how ‘neutral’ is measured by political parties by taking into account whether an institution acts in their favor or not.

—- the statement made by Firdous Ashiq Awan that though she will be standing with women to support their cause, the organisers of Aurat March need to change some of their slogans because they are against the values of our society. People say there is nothing wrong with the slogans it’s how they are interpreted that make it appear they are an unwise choice, while other persons making the same statements should also refrain from stirring up an unnecessary controversy.

—- how a video from the Aurat March was doctored and released on social media and was edited to give a religious spin to the slogans being chanted at the march. So much so, that several social media users even accused the march of heinous crimes such as blasphemy. People say there should be an investigation as to which person/group did this condemnable act because blasphemy is a serious charge and those who do not think rationally act impulsively against the accused.

—- the fact that Pakistani Prof Aurangzeb Hafi who won his spurs as a great scientist by his ground-breaking discovery of magneto-hydro-tropism is now being acknowledged for his research at the international level and how he refused the offer of £2 million and British citizenship for the manuscript of his model, preferring national interests over personal gains. People say this is how patriotic persons behave and their achievements should be highlighted to inspire the younger generation.

—- the news that on one side the provincial government has announced a large scale plantation drive to increase forest cover across the province and on the other the timber mafia is actively engaged in deforestation in Swat without the authorities taking notice of what’s going on. People say this inaction makes environmentalists think that the authorities are either not interested the government scheme wants to achieve or they are involved with the mafia for personal gain. — I.H.