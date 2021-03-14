UK Islamic Mission visits AKFP

Islamabad : The UK Islamic Mission visited the Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) office here on Saturday.

The delegation met Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat, vice president of Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Shahid Iqbal, secretary general and Khabib Bilal, Executive Director. Riaz Wali Head of Relief Global and Mahmood (Trustee) from UK Islamic Mission and officials of Al-Khidmat Foundation were also present in the meeting. Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the bilateral meeting. The UK Islamic Mission delegation was later taken on a tour of the various departments of the AKF.

Talking to the delegation, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat said that Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan is dedicated to the service of the people and is providing financial assistance to the needy and deserving people across the country and internationally. It should be noted that Al-Khidmat is ensuring service to the needy at the doorstep through seven programs of sponsorship orphanage, public health, clean water, education, microfinance, disaster management and community services.