A fantastic poetry ripe with emotions

Islamabad : Awais-ul-Hasan’s love poetry collection ‘Paani Se Lagi Aag’ is enjoyable. It lingers in sensation and emotion, inviting the reader to feel what the writer has in creating the work. His love poems are lush and indulgent. Certainly, there are some, which are sweet, and to the point.

The variety of things that different people may be looking for in poetical form are all there. the passion of love, the anguish of desire, the pain for suffering, the advocacy of social justice, the espousal of dignity, the concern for humanity at large and above all, the spontaneity of timelessness, a feeling of eternity beyond the confines of time and space.

There is a lyrical value too, in his verses that adds an invigorating emotional touch of popular liveliness to his poetry. Awais-ul-Hasan enchantingly captures all the real-life emotions we are part of, in his verses.

Awais-ul-Hasan’s every ‘nazm’ is a glimpse into a moment of beauty. Some poems are passionate, heat felt between every line. Others are more serene, showing a calmer aspect of love. Still, others are yearning for love to come or for a love that has passed. No matter what mood you are in, you are sure to find something that will suit your need within his poetry.

Where the poet really shines is in his imagery. He paints details so much when he paints a feeling, with just enough precision that it becomes real. His words show a distinct shade of warmth or a particular floral scent. Overall, it is a mesmerizing collection of poetry. His lines teem with life, passion, and contemplating nerve. His ‘nazms’ are a beauty to dip in and out of, whether on lonely nights or with a loved one. All the notes ring true; some do stand out and leave readers with echoes of them for the rest of the day. Fans of love poetry will definitely enjoy while reading this poetry.

Hidden inside every man’s heart lies a unique voice of love. An untamed beauty. The poet reveals the light of love’s grace through the magic of his poetry. This poetry book is for those romantic souls who yearn for unconditional love and happiness in their lives. Open your heart and fall in love with these entrancing poems.

‘Paani Se Lagi Aag’ is an empowering poetry book about love, heartbreak, depression, anxiety, loneliness, hope, inner strength, personal transformation, and happiness. Written for all of you who have wounds in your hearts, this uplifting poetry book is here to help you. To help you learn how to love yourself. To help you heal your heart’s wounds.

Curl up with this magnificent poetry book and join the insatiable readers who have been captured by the magic of Awais-ul-Hasan’s poetry.