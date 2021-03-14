Arrangements finalised for spring festival

Rawalpindi: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has finalised all the arrangements to organise 'Jashan-e-Baharan' (spring festival).

According to PHA Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain, the arrangements were being finalised to organise a week long 'Jashan-e-Baharan' at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsaabad, Murree Road after March 23 if COVID-19 situation remains under control.

He said that most of the arrangements had been finalised on the special directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab/Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood.

All available resources would be utilized to provide a healthy entertainment to the citizens, he added.