ACE recovers Rs80m from food supervisor charged with wheat theft

Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), led by Deputy Director Raja Tariq Chandio, has achieved success in a wheat theft case, saying that for the first time in the history of anti-corruption, a voluntary refund has been made possible as a Larkana food supervisor has deposited an amount Rs80 million.

The spokesman for the ACE said on Saturday that Larkana food supervisor Manthar Ali Nonari had stolen more than 34,000 sacks of wheat, and the value of the wheat was about Rs86.75 million.

After the commencement of operations by a Larkana anti-corruption team, headed by Deputy Director Raja Tariq Chandio, Nonari had submitted challans of Rs80 million to District Food Control Department, he added.

The amount deposited is calculated at the official rate. The amount of the fine is more than Rs14.778 million. The accused immediately returned the money to avoid trial and arrest.

However, according to the Larkana anti-corruption department, legal action will still be taken against the food supervisor.

It should be noted that district food controller for the Larkana district had reported through three letters missing wheat worth tens of millions of rupees from five centres.

Wheat worth Rs47.5 million was stolen from the Wagon Road wheat warehouse, wheat of Rs7.5 million was stolen in Badai and Dokri, while wheat worth more than Rs80 million was found missing in Naudero and Rato Dero.

Cases have been registered against all the officials involved in corruption in the wheat warehouse. Raids are being carried out to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, provincial minister for industries and commerce and anti-corruption and cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, while praising the performance of Deputy Director Raja Tariq Chandio and his team, expressed the hope that all officers of the anti-corruption establishment would continue its operations against corruption and hopefully we would succeed in making the province a corruption-free province.