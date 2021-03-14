Abducted minor girl recovered, kidnapper arrested

Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted minor girl and arrested a suspected kidnapper.

The minor girl was kidnapped on February 25 outside her residence in Quaidabad area. The girlâ€™s father lodged a kidnapping case against unidentified persons at the Quaidabad police station and stated that his daughter was playing outside their house when she was kidnapped.

The girl was recovered after police conducted a raid on a tip-off in the Bengali Para area in Quaidabad. They also apprehended an alleged kidnapper, Dilshad. Further investigations are under way.

Man burns to death

A man died at hospital after suffering burns in a fire incident that destroyed his house near Masan Chowk in Keamari on Saturday.

A fire tender was rushed to the property to extinguish the fire. Volunteers from different welfare organisations transported the man, 85-year-old Sultan, son of Gul, with serious injuries to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital where he died. Jackson police SHO Malik Adil said the fire broke out in the kitchen due to gas leakage.

Man found dead

The body of a man was found in Ali Muhammad Goth. The body was transported to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and then moved to a morgue for identification.

The Mochko police said the man was apparently killed after being hit in his head by a heavy object.