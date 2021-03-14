First lady stresses need for gender equality for national development

First Lady Samina Alvi on Saturday called for meaningful engagement of women, constituting more than 50 per cent of Pakistan’s population, to give a boost to national development, including economic activities.

Addressing a seminar, titled ‘Status of Gender Equality in Pakistan’ and organised by the All Pakistan Women’s Association (Apwa) in connection with International Women’s Day, she said that prosperity could only be attained by ensuring equal rights to women and addressing their issues relating to social status and financial security.

“To help materialise the dream of forming a model Islamic welfare state and development of Pakistan, it is vital to guarantee equal rights to women,” she said, adding that development goals could not be achieved when over 100 million women of the country were kept out of economic activities and without basic facilities.

No state could develop without the indispensable contribution of the entire workforce in economic activities proactively, she said, adding that it was imperative that all the segments of society work harmoniously.

She urged creating opportunities for the inclusion of women and differently abled persons in education, health and various sectors of economy, and said that joint and coordinated efforts would help establish an inclusive society. She also said that a project for street children was under consideration.

The first lady appreciated the State Bank’s measures and policies aimed at women’s empowerment, and suggested that such policies be widely publicised so that women could be facilitated through them at grassroots level.

She urged the media and opinion makers to impart awareness about women’s rights among people to enable the female population of the country to get their rights.

“Any form of violence against women either inside or outside of their homes should be discouraged for providing the female population with a safe and protective environment,” Samina said, and stressed that men should support the women in their lives.

The first lady also said that a lack of proper health care and hygiene awareness was the major cause of a high mortality rate due to breast cancer in Pakistan.

She lauded Apwa for its services for women’s education, health, rights and empowerment, saying that Pakistan’s female population had always worked shoulder to shoulder with men and were keen on playing their role in the progress of the country.