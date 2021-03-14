Embiid injures knee in return game

LOS ANGELES: NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid has emerged from quarantine only to exit in the third quarter with a left knee injury as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 127-101 in Washington.

Embiid, who missed Sunday’s All-Star Game because of Covid-19 restrictions, threw down a dunk and landed awkwardly on his left knee before falling to the floor halfway through the third quarter.

He was attended to by Sixers trainer Kevin Johnson before getting up and walking to the dressing room on his own. The team said he had a hyperextended left knee and would not return.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spoke to Embiid after the game and said the all-star was upbeat. Rivers said team doctors would examine Embiid further on Saturday once the swelling went down. “He fell off balance. I am not going to speculate,” Rivers said of Embiid, who finished with a team high 23 points. “He was in the locker room. He is in pretty good spirits. Let’s hope for the best.” The victory kept Philadelphia atop the Eastern Conference, moving them a full game ahead of the second-place Brooklyn Nets. Embiid shot eight-of-11 from the floor and had seven rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of playing time. The Sixers led the Wizards 80-60 when Embiid was hurt.

He had surgery on the same knee in 2017 causing him to miss part of the season. “It looked like a hyper-extension. That’s what we all hope it is,” said teammate Tobias Harris. “We’re just praying that he’ll be OK and be healthy tomorrow.”