In the time of Covid-19

This refers to the letter ‘Be careful’ (March 13). Since a majority of people can be seen without face masks in public places, a simple but effective method can be employed to force compliance.

The law enforcement agencies should detain these people for just a day. This will help spread the word and convince people to wear masks. People will be more careful and easily follow SOPs as they wouldn’t want to miss work or other important activities.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

*****

I completely agree with the views of the writer. The third wave of Covid-19 is the direct result of people’s careless attitude.

Many people treated the deadly virus as a joke and didn’t take it seriously at all. They ignored SOPs. To ensure that everyone is following SOPs, the government must launch awareness programmes.

Special TV shows should be produced to spread awareness among people. Also, the government should introduce strict punishment for those who do not follow SOPs.

Muneeb MA

Singanisar