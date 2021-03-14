Rising crimes

Street crimes in Karachi are increasing at a fast pace. No neighbourhood is safe from robbers who snatch handbags and mobile phones with impunity. A few years ago, the city witnessed a pause in such crimes and residents took a sigh of relief. Unfortunately, terror is back in the city. Many people have lost their expensive mobile phones. The sad part is that there is nothing we can do to get our stolen items back. It is the responsibility of the government to provide security to its citizens. The authorities should look into this issue and take proper steps to deal with this situation.

Kamran Sohail

Karachi