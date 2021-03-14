Indian police arrest eight more youths in Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian police have arrested eight Kashmiri youths from the Shopian and Doda districts in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested seven youths during house raids in the Dachipora, Meemender and Vehil areas of Shopian on Saturday. The police labelled them as “over-ground workers of a militant organisation”. Another youth was arrested from the Bikheryan area of Doda.

Separately, two Indian special police officers (SPOs) of Indian police were injured in an attack in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Unidentified individuals lobbed a grenade on a police post near a bus stand in the district’s Sopore area. The area was subsequently cordoned off as police began searches to nab the attackers.