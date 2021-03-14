12-year-old boy charged over stabbing incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A 12-year-old boy has been charged over a non-fatal stabbing in east London.
Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Marlands Road, Ilford, just before 4pm on Thursday where a 20-year-old man was found with stab wounds. He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.
The boy was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. He was charged on Friday with robbery and possession of a bladed article. He was scheduled to appear at Barkingside Youth Court later on Saturday.