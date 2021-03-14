Punjab sees lockdowns as Covid’s third wave takes hold

News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdowns in several areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat to slow down a third wave of the coronavirus which authorities believe is already under way.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab, smart lockdowns have been implemented in 16 areas of Lahore, four areas of Rawalpindi and 17 areas of Gujrat. The areas have been quarantined, which means all shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown period.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted an update on the new restrictions, saying that Covid-19, especially the UK variant, was spreading across the province.

“According to the advice of health experts, starting from Saturday night, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs in districts with over 5 per cent positivity rate for the next 15 days,” he said.

As per rules, all kinds of gatherings and meetings are banned. However, all medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics will remain open round the clock.

Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7am to 7pm. Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, Tandoors and fuel stations can be opened from 9am to 7pm.

The development comes as the province’s coronavirus cases amounted to 1,239 of the nationwide total of 2,338 detected in the 24-hour-period leading to Saturday. Thirty-four of the country’s 46 Covid-related fatalities came from Punjab.

Ventilators’ usage was the highest in Lahore, with 38 per cent full, followed by Islamabad 32 per cent, Peshawar 26 per cent and Multan 21 per cent. Gujrat’s oxygen beds’ were full as of Saturday. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 100 per cent of the city’s beds were full.

Meanwhile, authorities in Lahore sealed six shops, three marriage halls and a restaurant and levelled heavy fines for the violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs). Warnings were issued to nine other businesses and shopkeepers were told to follow SOPs strictly.