Asian-Americans organise against hate

WASHINGTON: As the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged America, Esther Lim grew more worried by the day for her parents’ welfare and her own -- not just for their health, but their safety in the face of rising attacks against Asian-Americans.

When her friend was hurt in a hit-and-run accident -- in what she firmly believes was a hate attack -- she decided to take action.

"I wanted to do something more proactive rather than wallow in fear," Lim, who is Korean-American, told AFP.

So Lim, 32, bought her mother pepper spray, started learning judo from her father -- and wrote "How to Report a Hate Crime," an information booklet with advice on dealing with the police and phrases written in English to show to bystanders, to ask for help.

As of this year, Lim has begun printing the booklet in six languages -- Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese -- and has more on the way, including Tagalog and Khmer. She distributes them to friends and Asian community centers in Los Angeles.

Reports of attacks, primarily against Asian-American elders, have spiked in recent months -- fuelled, activists believe, by talk of the "Chinese virus" by former president Donald Trump and others.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, President Joe Biden forcefully condemned what he called "vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."

"It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop," he said.

Documented incidents range from looting Asian-owned businesses, to vandalizing homes and cars with slurs, to violent and sometimes fatal attacks in the street.

People of Filipino, Thai, Japanese, Laotian, Korean and Chinese descent have been targeted.

While racial motivation can be hard to establish, a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at CSU San Bernardino found that reported anti-Asian hate crimes nearly tripled from 49 to 122 cases last year across 16 major US cities including New York and Los Angeles -- even as overall hate crime fell seven percent. The report looked at events categorized as criminal in nature and showing evidence of ethnic or racial bias, using preliminary local police data.

Just days into his presidency, Biden signed an executive order on January 26 condemning racism towards the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community during the pandemic.