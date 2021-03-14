Police officer in court over murder that shocked UK

LONDON: The police officer charged with murdering a young Londoner who disappeared while walking home from a friend’s house appeared in court on Saturday as organisers cancelled a march in her honour due to coronavirus restrictions.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in person at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens, a member of the force’s diplomatic protection unit, was charged on Friday with the murder that has shocked the country and raised the issue of women’s safety.

The 33-year-old marketing executive, whose body was identified on Friday, disappeared on the evening of March 3 while walking home from a friend’s flat in a popular neighbourhood south of the capital.