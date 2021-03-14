Jordan oxygen shortage linked to six coronavirus deaths

AMMAN: At least six Covid-19 patients have died in a Jordan hospital after it ran out of oxygen early on Saturday, the health minister announced before later tendering his resignation.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II ordered the head of the state hospital in the town of Salt northwest of Amman to resign, state media reported, as hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital to protest the deaths.

"Between 6:00 and 7:00 this morning, oxygen ran out for nearly an hour at the hospital and this probably led to the deaths of six patients," Health Minister Nazir Obeidat said.

"As minister of health I assume full moral responsibility for what happened and I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister," Obeidat said. "So far I have not received a response."