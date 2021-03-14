Bolivia ex-president Anez arrested in ‘coup’ probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LA PAZ: Bolivia’s former acting president Jeanine Anez was arrested on Saturday on terrorism and sedition charges over what her predecessor and political rival Evo Morales denounced as a "coup" that unseated him.
Police were also rounding up former ministers who backed the conservative politician’s caretaker government, which was in place for a year after Morales fled the country in November 2019 amid disputed elections, media reports said.
The arrests came months after Morales returned to Bolivia from exile on the back of a fresh election victory in October 2020 for the leftist Movement for Socialism (MAS) party he founded. The presidency and congress are now under the control of MAS.