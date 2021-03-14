IS kills eight in Iraq

AL-BOU DOR, Irak: Hundreds of mourners attended funerals in a village north of Iraq’s capital on Saturday for eight people killed in attacks claimed by the Islamic State Jihadist group, an AFP reporter said.

The attacks took place on Friday and killed six members of the same family, including two women, along with a lawyer and a policeman.

Witnesses said men in military uniform had carried out the three attacks on the victims’ homes in the village of Al-Bou Dor.