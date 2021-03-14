Four killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Four people died and two more were injured on Saturday after a military plane crashed while trying to land in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty, authorities said.
"According to preliminary data, four people died, and two injured were sent to the nearest hospital," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.
The plane was traveling to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan, the ministry in the Central Asian country said.