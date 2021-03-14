Suspects could be held for two years in SL anti-terror laws

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities will be given sweeping powers to detain people suspected of hate crimes for up to two years, the government announced on Saturday, for "deradicalisation" under controversial anti-terror laws.

The new regulations allow the detention for 24 months of anyone suspected of causing "acts of violence or religious, racial or communal disharmony or feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities" at "re-integration centres".

The rules, effective from Friday, have been set up under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which both local and international rights groups have repeatedly asked Colombo to repeal.

Sri Lanka’s previous government, which was defeated at elections in 2019, had pledged to repeal the PTA after admitting that it was draconian and seriously undermined individual freedoms, but failed to do so. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who came to power with a promise to battle Islamic extremism, announced the "deradicalisation from holding violent extremist religious ideology" measures in a gazette notification seen by AFP on Saturday.